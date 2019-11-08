Play

Moss (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Moss sat out the last two games after being listed as questionable, so the designation doesn't mean much about his potential availability. Taco Charlton figures to continue seeing increased work should he be unable to play.

