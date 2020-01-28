Dolphins' Avery Moss: Rotational role in 2019
Moss had 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble across 11 regular-season games in 2019.
Moss carved out a rotational role with the Dolphins in his sophomore season, but shoulder and ankle injuries limited him to just 11 contests. He'll spend the offseason competing for a similar role come 2020.
