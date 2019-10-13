Moss was spotted in the locker room in a boot on his right foot and on crutches following Sunday's loss to Washington, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Moss had a tough time Sunday. He left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, was cleared, and hurt his leg on the next play and never returned. A boot and crutches suggests some serious concern for the injury, and it's possible that the team will clarify his injury in the coming days.