Dolphins' Avery Young: Will not start training camp healthy
Young (undisclosed) will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list.
Young has yet to play a game in his NFL career, as he spent the entire 2016 season on the Saints' non-football injury list with an unspecified ailment. The Dolphins presumably would not have signed him in the offseason if he was not back in shape, so his current status is certainly cause for concern.
