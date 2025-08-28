Matos (upper body) reverted to the Dolphins' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The move came one day after Matos was waived with an injury designation. The offensive tackle will now have to reach an injury settlement with the team to have a chance to play in 2025. In July, Matos had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital after a collision with a teammate, but he was released from the hospital days later after undergoing tests.