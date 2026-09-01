Sims (undisclosed) reverted to the Dolphins' injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Sims was waived/injured by Miami on Monday, and he shifted over to the team's IR after not being claimed. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four games, though it's possible that he reaches an injury settlement with the Dolphins, allowing the Baylor product to sign and play with a team once fully healthy. Sims appeared in 11 regular-season games between the Packers (three games) and Vikings (eight games) in 2025, finishing with three catches (on six targets) for 30 yards.