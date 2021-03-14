The Texans are trading McKinney (shoulder) to the Dolphins in exchange for Shaq Lawson and a late-round pick swap, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McKinney could well replace Elandon Roberts (knee) as an interior starter alongside Jerome Baker, giving the Dolphins some much needed help at off-ball linebacker. His modest versatility could also help fill part of the role vacated by Kyle Van Noy, whom the Dolphins cut last week. McKinney underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last October, but he appears on track for the tentative start of offseason activities.