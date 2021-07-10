McKinney (shoulder) participated in June's mandatory minicamp, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McKinney played four games for the Texans in 2020 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in October. During that brief time, the 2015 second-round pick generated 37 tackles and a pass breakup. McKinney is expected to immediately slot into a starting linebacker role in Miami.
