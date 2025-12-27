Jones (back) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Jones had already been ruled out for the Dolphins' Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers due to a back injury, but following his placement on IR, his 2025 season is over. The Ole Miss product appeared in 14 games this year, recording 15 total tackles and one pass defensed over 260 defensive snaps. Jones signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Miami in March, so he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.