Jones (ankle/personal) did not practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones was a full participant in practice Wednesday, working through an ankle injury. Assuming that the personal reason for the defensive tackle's Thursday absence does not require his attention the remainder of the week, Jones should be set to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Jets. If the 28-year-old cannot suit up for any reason, Kenneth Grant will likely see a larger share of defensive snaps for the week.