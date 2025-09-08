Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Jones is considered week-to-week with an oblique injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The Ole Miss product exited Sunday's loss to the Colts after sustaining an oblique injury, limiting him to just 23 total snaps (18 defensive and five on special teams). Jones was relatively unimpactful while on the field in Week 1, failing to record a stat prior to his exit. He likely needs to log at least one limited practice session throughout the week to have a chance of playing in Miami's Week 2 matchup against the Patriots.