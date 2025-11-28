Dolphins' Benito Jones: Could play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Ole Miss product practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week and played through his ankle injury in the Week 11 win over the Commanders, suggesting that he'll likely suit up Sunday. However, if Jones is unable to go for the Week 13 matchup, expect 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant to have an expanded role on Miami's defensive line.
