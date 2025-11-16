Dolphins' Benito Jones: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Jones sustained an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game, and he's being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. Jordan Phillips and Kenneth Grant are slated for more snaps at defensive tackle for as long as Jones is out of the game.
