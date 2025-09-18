Dolphins' Benito Jones: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (oblique) is active for Thursday night's game against the Bills.
The defensive tackle was listed as questionable Wednesday after being tagged as a limited participant on Miami's practice reports this week. Jones suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Colts and missed the Dolphins' Week 2 clash with the Patriots. In the opener, he played on 18 defensive snaps but did not record a stat.
More News
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Officially questionable for Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Logs limited practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Considered week-to-week•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Exits due to oblique injury•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Stays with Miami•