Jones (oblique) is active for Thursday night's game against the Bills.

The defensive tackle was listed as questionable Wednesday after being tagged as a limited participant on Miami's practice reports this week. Jones suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Colts and missed the Dolphins' Week 2 clash with the Patriots. In the opener, he played on 18 defensive snaps but did not record a stat.

