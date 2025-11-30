Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Jones picked up an ankle injury during the Dolphins' Week 11 win over the Commanders. He had additional time to recover courtesy of Miami's Week 12 bye, and after being limited in practice during Week 13 prep, the 28-year-old defensive lineman has progressed enough in his rehab to play Sunday. Jones has posted 12 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 10 regular-season games.