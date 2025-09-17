Jones (oblique) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones missed Miami's Week 2 loss to New England due to an oblique injury that he suffered against Indianapolis in Week 1. He's opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, and depending on his practice participation Wednesday, he could be cleared to return Thursday against the Bills. Rookie first-rounder Kenneth Grant will continue to see additional snaps at defensive tackle for as long as Jones is sidelined.