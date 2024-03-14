The Dolphins signed Jones on Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old defensive tackle is returning to Miami after spending six games with the Dolphins in 2020. Jones spent the last two years of his career with the Lions, appearing in 34 games (15 starts) and recording 38 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while also defending two passes. The Ole Miss product is now the newest addition to a Dolphins defense that's headlined by signings such as Kendall Fuller and Jordyn Brooks. Expect Jones to compete for a depth role on Miami's defensive line this offseason.