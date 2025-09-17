Jones (oblique) is questionable for Thursday's road game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has been officially limited on all three of Miami's practice reports leading up to Thursday's contest, though two of those were merely estimated sessions. After having missed Week 2 due to an oblique injury suffered during the Dolphins' regular-season opener, Jones appears to be a fair candidate to retake the field versus Buffalo. His status may not be made official until 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, however.