Jones racked up 24 tackles (nine solo) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.
Jones has now suited up for all 17 regular-season games for three straight years, including his inaugural campaign with Miami. Now slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Jones will work to catch on as a reliable rotational contributor on defense for another club.
More News
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Will play Sunday vs. Jets•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Working through back injury•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Moving to Miami•
-
Lions' Benito Jones: Stays with Detroit as ERFA•
-
Dolphins' Benito Jones: Activated from COVID-19 list•