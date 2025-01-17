Now Playing

Jones racked up 24 tackles (nine solo) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.

Jones has now suited up for all 17 regular-season games for three straight years, including his inaugural campaign with Miami. Now slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Jones will work to catch on as a reliable rotational contributor on defense for another club.

