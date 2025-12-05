Dolphins' Benito Jones: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Jones logged two full practice sessions this week, separated by a Thursday absence due to personal reasons. The defensive tackle has had a reduced snap share since temporarily leaving the Dolphins' Week 11 victory over the Commanders with his persistent ankle injury. If that trend continues, expect the rookie defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips to continue seeing larger shares of snaps.
