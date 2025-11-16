Dolphins' Benito Jones: Returns to Sunday's contest
Jones (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Commanders, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Jones left in the first quarter of Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, but he was cleared by medical staff to return. His return will bolster the Dolphins' defensive front the rest of the way.
