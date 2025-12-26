Dolphins' Benito Jones: Ruled out for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he downgraded to being a non-participant Friday. With the starting defensive tackle sidelined versus Tampa Bay, rookies Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips will both stand to handle expanded workloads on defense alongside Zach Sieler.
