Jones (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he downgraded to being a non-participant Friday. With the starting defensive tackle sidelined versus Tampa Bay, rookies Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips will both stand to handle expanded workloads on defense alongside Zach Sieler.

