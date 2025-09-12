Jones (oblique) won't play Sunday against the Patriots, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Jones was deemed week-to-week after getting hurt in this past Sunday's loss to the Colts, so it's no surprise that he'll miss at least one game due to his oblique injury. His next chance to play will come Thursday in a Week 3 trip to Buffalo. Rookie draft picks Kenneth Grant (first round) and Zeek Biggers (seventh round) could see more playing time at defensive tackle in Jones's absence.