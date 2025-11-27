Dolphins' Benito Jones: Still dealing with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones suffered the injury during Miami's Week 11 win over the Commanders, though he was able to play through it. That he was able to practice in limited fashion coming out of the team's bye suggests he'll be available for a Week 13 matchup against New Orleans, though Jones' official status may remain unclear until Friday.
