Dolphins' Blake Ferguson: Moves to COVID list By RotoWire Staff Jul 29, 2020 at 12:36 am ET1 min read The Dolphins placed Ferguson (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.The rookie sixth-round pick will be eligible to join teammates at practice when medically cleared. He could compete for Miami's long snapper gig.