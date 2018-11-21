Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Absent from injury report
McCain is absent from Wednesday's injury report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain has fully cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol, and is on track to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Colts. Barring any setbacks, expect McCain to retake his starting role and Cornell Armstrong to return to a backup position.
