McCain (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
McCain played through the injury last week against the Chiefs, and after logging limited practice time this week, it appears he'll be doing the same Sunday. It's unclear if McCain will handle his usual starting role at free safety, or he'll split time with Brandon Jones again. In any event, McCain has been a lower-tier IDP option this season, compiling 40 tackles (33 solo), five pass breakups and one interception through 13 games.