McCain recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a sack across 81 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

McCain now has a sack in back-to-back contests. He has 48 tackles on the season while playing in 72 percent of the defensive snaps on the season. He'll look to help contain Kirk Cousins and the Vikings passing-attack this Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...