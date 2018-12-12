Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Another sack Sunday
McCain recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a sack across 81 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Patriots.
McCain now has a sack in back-to-back contests. He has 48 tackles on the season while playing in 72 percent of the defensive snaps on the season. He'll look to help contain Kirk Cousins and the Vikings passing-attack this Sunday.
