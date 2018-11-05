Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Avoids concussion
McCain is not in the concussion protocol and is cleared to play, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain left Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion but was ultimately cleared. The news is a positive sign for a Dolphins secondary that is gearing up for a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10.
