McCain (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

McCain left this last Sunday's loss to the Bills with a shoulder injury, and it's serious enough to shut down the 26-year-old for the rest of the year. The Dolphins placed Reshad Jones (undisclosed) on IR as well, so the team will be without both of its starting safeties moving forward. At this point, there's no indication that McCain won't be ready for the 2020 season. Steven Parker and Eric Rowe figure to take over starting duties going forward.

