Play

McCain (shoulder/hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

McCain has logged two consecutive limited practice sessions, and appears to be progressing in his recovery from shoulder and hamstring injuries. He'll play his usual starting role in Miami's secondary if cleared to go. Walt Aikens would likely slot into the starting lineup if McCain were forced to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories