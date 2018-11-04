Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Evaluated for concussion
McCain is being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain served as a key part of Miami's secondary, which shut down the Jets' passing offense Week 9, but may have suffered a concussion during the win. If the starting cornerback were to miss any time, Cornell Armstrong could benefit from an increased defensive workload.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...