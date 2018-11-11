McCain exited Sunday's game against the Packers due to a head injury and will not return, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain received a devastating illegal blindside block by rookie wideout Equanimeous St. Brown, and walked to the locker room under his own power. Cornell Armstrong will slot into Miami's starting lineup, and McCain will attempt to get healthy heading into the Dolphins' bye week.

