Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Expected to play Sunday
McCain (knee) is expected to suit up against the Lions on Sunday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain sat out the Dolphins' last two regular season games due to a knee injury, but is expected to return to the field in Week 7. The starting cornerback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and would be a big help to Miami's defense against Detroit's stout passing attack.
