McCain (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain looked to suffer the injury late in the second quarter on a Josh Allen scramble, and came up lame on his shoulder. He'll receive extra treatment before trying to return, and in his stead, look for Walt Aikens to take over as the team's strong safety.

