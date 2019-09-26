Play

McCain (hamstring/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

McCain appears to have picked up multiple injuries versus the Cowboys in Week 3, during which he played 67 of 72 possible snaps on defense and recorded his first interception of the season. If McCain is able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, he'll be set for another start.

