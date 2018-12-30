Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Injures ankle Sunday
McCain sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
McCain hurt his ankle on a play that devolved into a fight, resulting in the ejection of teammates Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn. With Reshad Jones (leg) questionable to return, and T.J. McDonald (ankle) and Xavien Howard (knee) inactive, the Dolphins could be without a single starting member of their secondary if McCain does not retake the field.
