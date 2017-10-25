McCain logged two tackles, one interception and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Jets.

McCain came up with a pivotal interception late in the fourth quarter which ended up leading to the Dolphins' game-winning field goal. It was undoubtedly the biggest play of the young cornerback's career and now he'll look to keep the hot hand Thursday against the Ravens.

