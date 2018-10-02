McCain (knee) recorded two tackles, one interception and a pass defensed across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

McCain suffered a knee injury during the contest and is now expected to miss a handful of weeks. Before he left the field, the cornerback managed to record his first interception of the season late in the first quarter. However, with McCain now sidelined, expect Cornell Armstrong and Torry McTyer to see increased defensive reps.