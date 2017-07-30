McCain left practice early Sunday due to a knee injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain suffered the injury while covering a pass route in which the receiver changed direction quickly and his knee gave out. The Dolphins have stated that he was pulled from practice for precautionary reasons only but will go for further tests before returning to practice Monday.

