McCain (shoulder) was limited in Friday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain has been carrying this shoulder injury for over a month now, so he's not in any real danger of missing Monday's game against the Steelers. He should slot into an every-down role yet again, where he has 17 tackles in five games.

