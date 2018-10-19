McCain (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain has missed two consecutive games due to a knee injury, but does appear to be nearing a return to the field. The starting cornerback was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited to begin the week, and McCain's presence would be a considerable boost to Miami's defense against a Matt Stafford-led passing attack. Expect an official confirmation on McCain's status prior to Sunday's matchup.