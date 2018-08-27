McCain is expected to earn the role of starting outside cornerback, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain, who signed a four-year extension with Miami earlier this offseason, is ceding his nickleback position to rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick. The scrappy, 5-foot-11 McCain is poised to replace Cordea Tankersley as the starter opposite Xavien Howard entering the season.

