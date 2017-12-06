Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Makes sack Sunday
McCain had three solo tackles, one sack and three pass breakups in Sunday's win against the Broncos.
McCain only had three pass breakups before Sunday, so he effectively doubled his season total. Most importantly, he played a season-high 67 defensive snaps, the most out of any cornerback, which may have been caused by Cordrea Tankersley leaving in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Depending on Tankersley's availability in Week 14, McCain could be called upon to be a workhorse again.
