McCain (shoulder) stood out as a playmaker during Wednesday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

McCain moved all around the field Wednesday, logging two big plays in the form of an interception and a spectacular pass breakup. The starting free safety's strong performance in practice is an indication that he's fully put November's shoulder surgery behind him. Though third-round pick Brandon Jones could earn reps as a rookie, McCain is the clear favorite to begin 2020 as the starter.