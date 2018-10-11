McCain (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain missed his second consecutive practice after he was unable to participate Wednesday. The former Memphis standout suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against the Patriots and was ruled out for several weeks following the game. Though he was ruled out for several weeks, he hasn't officially been ruled out for Week 6, even though his chances are slim. Torry McTyer should draw the start opposite fellow starting cornerback Xavien Howard if McCain is officially ruled out for Week 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories