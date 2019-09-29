Play

McCain (hamstring/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCain closed out the week with a pair of limited practices, but the Dolphins ultimately decided he needed more time off to overcome the two injuries. His absence will leave the secondary without a key starter, though the Dolphins will benefit from getting fellow safety Reshad Jones (ankle) back from a two-week absence.

