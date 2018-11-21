Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Out of concussion protocol
McCain (concussion) made it through concussion protocol Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McCain landed in concussion protocol on Nov. 11 after being the victim of a violent blindside block against the Packers in Week 10. The Memphis product returned to practice in some form Tuesday, and the degree to which he practices -- or doesn't practice -- Wednesday should help paint a better picture of his status for Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Particpating in Tuesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Under concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Exits game with head injury•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Avoids concussion•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Playing Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...