McCain (concussion) made it through concussion protocol Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McCain landed in concussion protocol on Nov. 11 after being the victim of a violent blindside block against the Packers in Week 10. The Memphis product returned to practice in some form Tuesday, and the degree to which he practices -- or doesn't practice -- Wednesday should help paint a better picture of his status for Sunday.

