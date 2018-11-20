McCain (concussion) is participating in some form during Tuesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

McCain took a strong blindside block in Week 10 against the Packers and was placed in concussion protocol following the hit. As evidenced by this news, McCain seems to be progressing nicely in his recovery. The Memphis product will still have to clear the concussion protocol before suiting back up in game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories