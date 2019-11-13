McCain racked up three tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over the Colts.

McCain was one of three Dolphins to intercept Hoyer on Sunday, when he took an errant pass late in the second quarter that set up a touchdown on the next drive. The 26-year-old hasn't quite proven to be an IDP commodity this season, however, making just 22 tackles (16 solo) and two interceptions in eight games. He'll get a great chance to nab another pass next week against the Bills, as quarterback Josh Allen has already thrown seven interceptions this year.